Oct 26, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining Genomma Lab's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this meeting is being recorded and will be available for replay from the Investor Relations section of Genomma's website following the call. I'll now turn the call over to Barbara Cano of the Inspire Group. Please go ahead.
Unidentified Company Representative -
Welcome, everyone. On today's call are Marco Sparvieri, Chief Executive Officer; and Antonio Zamora, Chief Financial Officer. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that the remarks today will include forward-looking statements, such as the company's financial guidance and expectations, including long-term objectives and forecast as well as expectations regarding enormous business assets, products, strategies, demand and markets.
These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. They are also based on assumptions as of today, and the company undertakes no obligation to update them as a
Q3 2023 Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 26, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...