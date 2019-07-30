Half Year 2019 Geox SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2019 / 03:35PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Geox Group First Half 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) The call is chaired by the Geox Chairman and Founder, Mr. Mario Moretti Polegato; the CEO, Matteo Mascazzini; and the CFO, Mr. Livio Libralesso. Mr. Moretti Polegato will make a brief introduction in Italian, and a translation will immediately follow. Please go ahead, sir.
Mario Moretti Polegato - Geox S.p.A. - Executive Chairman
[Interpreted] Good evening to everyone and welcome to Geox Group's First Half 2019 Results Conference Call. Our CEO and our CFO will comment on the details in a few minutes. The first half of 2019 presented particularly challenging conditions, characterized by extremely unusual weather in all the main markets and by a strong competitive pressure. The solid financial position of the group allowed us to continue with our relevant planned investment program, progressively converting mono-brand stores to the new X-Store concept and in-sourcing, following the success in Europe, the online channel in North America.
