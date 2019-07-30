Half Year 2019 Geox SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2019 / 03:35PM GMT

Mario Moretti Polegato - Geox S.p.A. - Executive Chairman



[Interpreted] Good evening to everyone and welcome to Geox Group's First Half 2019 Results Conference Call. Our CEO and our CFO will comment on the details in a few minutes. The first half of 2019 presented particularly challenging conditions, characterized by extremely unusual weather in all the main markets and by a strong competitive pressure. The solid financial position of the group allowed us to continue with our relevant planned investment program, progressively converting mono-brand stores to the new X-Store concept and in-sourcing, following the success in Europe, the online channel in North America.



