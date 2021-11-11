Nov 11, 2021 / 04:35PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Geox Group 9-month 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) The call is chaired by Geox' Vice Chairman, Mr. Enrico Moretti Polegato; and the CEO, Mr. Livio Libralesso.
Now I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Enrico Moretti Polegato. Please go ahead, sir.
Enrico Moretti Polegato - Geox S.p.A. - Executive Vice Chairman
Welcome, everybody. The 9 months results highlights an important improvement compared to last year in a scenario still complex and that was impacted by the pandemic. This situation impacted both the production side with the temporary close of some factories in there in China and the commercial side, with the closure of stores in Russia. Despite this scenario, revenues increased in the 9 months. The marginality of stores continues to be in strong progress, cash and the financial indicators are under control. These are the first important results of the initiatives undertaken since the beginning of 2020. In these months, we have carried out the deep reorganization of numerous
Q3 2021 Geox SpA Corporate Sales Call Transcript
Nov 11, 2021 / 04:35PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...