Q3 2021 Geox SpA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 04:35PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Geox Group 9-month 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) The call is chaired by Geox' Vice Chairman, Mr. Enrico Moretti Polegato; and the CEO, Mr. Livio Libralesso.



Now I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Enrico Moretti Polegato. Please go ahead, sir.



Enrico Moretti Polegato - Geox S.p.A. - Executive Vice Chairman



Welcome, everybody. The 9 months results highlights an important improvement compared to last year in a scenario still complex and that was impacted by the pandemic. This situation impacted both the production side with the temporary close of some factories in there in China and the commercial side, with the closure of stores in Russia. Despite this scenario, revenues increased in the 9 months. The marginality of stores continues to be in strong progress, cash and the financial indicators are under control. These are the first important results of the initiatives undertaken since the beginning of 2020. In these months, we have carried out the deep reorganization of numerous