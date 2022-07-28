Half Year 2022 Geox SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 03:40PM GMT

Enrico Moretti Polegato - Geox S.p.A. - Executive Vice Chairman



Welcome, everybody. Results for the first half of 2022 will show a significant improvement over the first half of 2021. Revenues are up 30% with double-digit increases across all distribution channels and major geographies. The second quarter was the best in Geox's history in terms of sales. We are acquiring new customers, and the brand is becoming increasingly relevant to consumers, especially in our core countries.



These are the first important results of Phase 2 of our strategic plan, the growth phase. The Phase 1 of the plan in 2021 and '22, we carried out a through review of our business model, closing all unprofitable activities. These actions have enabled us to save costs by