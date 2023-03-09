Full Year 2022 Geox SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2023 / 04:45PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you and welcome to the Geox Group Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) The call is chaired by Geox' Vice Chairman, Mr. Enrico Moretti Polegato; and the CEO, Mr. Livio Libralesso.



Now I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Enrico Moretti Polegato. Please go ahead, sir.



Enrico Moretti Polegato - Geox S.p.A. - Executive Vice Chairman



Welcome, everybody, to our conference call. 2022 was a really important year for us, and we are satisfied not only for the results, which are better than expected. We have returned to an operating profit and revenues have grown by 21% despite the highly complex environment, but also because the plan of action outlined in the bigger and better strategy plan 2022-'24 is proving to be correct and is bringing important results.



This phase is focused on the relaunch of the brand on heavy investments in product and style, on renewed attention to multi-brand distribution on digital and on the productivity of single-brand shops. But these results have been