Half Year 2023 Geox SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

The call is served by Geox, Vice Chairman; Enrico Moretti Polegato; and the CEO, Mr. Livio Libralesso.



Enrico Moretti Polegato - Geox S.p.A. - Executive Vice Chairman



Welcome, everybody. First half of 2023 results show growth primarily driven by (inaudible) sale or the portfolio related to the street summer collection. But the good performance was partially offset by slowdown observed in May, which was affected by bargain in usual weather conditions that negatively impacted sales in our buyer stores and colding seasonally orders by wholesaling in our key markets. Comparable sales from our network, Geox in franchising, increased both compared to '22 and '19, thanks to the strong rebound in June and we gain performance on line handed in the second quarter.



This growth however, did not fully compensate the factors adding from the rationalization