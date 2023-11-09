Q3 2023 Geox SpA Interim Management Statement Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT

(Operator Instructions) The call is chaired by Geox's Vice Chairman; Mr. Enrico Moretti Polegato, and the CEO, Mr. Livio Libralesso. Now I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Enrico Moretti Polegato. Please go ahead, sir.



Enrico Moretti Polegato - Geox S.p.A. - Executive Vice Chairman



Welcome, everybody. Year '23 looks like a year of stabilization and moderate growth after the strong increases recorded in the previous 2 years. Sales reached EUR 582 million, up 2.3% at current exchange rates, 4.1% at constant exchange rates compared to the first 9 months of '22. This result was due to the good performance of sales in the multiple channel, combined with the positive performance of our stores comparable sales. This allowed us to offset both negative impact optimization of the perimeter of the stores in terms of sales and the difficulties resulting from the unusual weather conditions that occurred both in May and September.



This result give more value considering that