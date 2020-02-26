Full Year 2019 Georg Fischer AG Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 26, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Presentation

Feb 26, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Andreas MÃ¼ller

Georg Fischer AG - CEO, President & Head of Corporate Development

* Daniel BÃ¶siger

Georg Fischer AG - Head of IR & Head of Corporate Controlling

* Mads Joergensen

Georg Fischer AG - CFO and Head of Corporate Finance & Controlling



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Christian Obst

Baader-Helvea Equity Research - Analyst

* Martin Flueckiger

Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Michal Lichvar

Bank Vontobel AG, Research Division - Analyst

* Remo Rosenau

Helvetische Bank AG, Research Division - Head of Research

* Tobias Fahrenholz

MainFirst Bank AG, Research Division - Director



=====================

Daniel BÃ¶siger - Georg Fischer AG - Head of IR & Head of Corporate Controlling



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome