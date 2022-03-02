Full Year 2021 Georg Fischer AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2022 / 12:45PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Financial Analyst Conference Call and Live Video Webcast 2022 of Georg Fischer. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions)



The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. (Operator Instructions)



Daniel BÃ¶siger - Georg Fischer AG - Head of IR & Sustainability



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the financial analyst conference 2022 of GF. After almost 2 years of virtual conference, we are very happy to welcome you here in person. We are holding this conference today as a hybrid event, and therefore, we also welcome all participants in our webcast. Today's presentation to the financial year 2021 will be held by our CEO, Andreas MÃ¼ller, and CFO, Mads Joergensen. First, Andy will comment on the course of the business of the year 2021, and Mads will give you further details on the financial statements followed by an outlook of Andy. After the presentation, we are pleased to answer your questions. I will give you further instructions later on because we also have