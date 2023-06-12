Jun 12, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Andreas Muller - Georg Fischer AG - CEO, President & Head of Corporate Development



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our media conference today. Allow me to introduce first the speakers of today. On Slide 3, we see on the top right, Hans SohlstrÃ¶m, Chair of Uponor's Board Committee. On the bottom right, we see Michael Rauterkus, President and CEO of Uponor. And on the bottom left, Mads Joergensen, our CFO of GF and on the top myself, Andreas MÃ¼ller, the CEO.



Today, we will talk about the strategic rationale, we will also have a presentation by Hans SohlstrÃ¶m and by Michael Rauterkus about Uponor. We will also talk about the financial implications and obviously, some concluding remarks at the end.



Allow me to give you a short background about this transaction. It may appear to you that this is a reaction to the unsolicited bid of the company called Aliaxis. It is not. GF reached out to the major owners of Uponor already 1.5 years ago. For GF, this intended transaction is a compelling opportunity to become a global leader in sustainable water and flow solutions. Not only 2 innovation