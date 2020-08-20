Q2 2020 Global Fashion Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Global Fashion Group's results for Q2 2020. I'm Christoph Barchewitz, Co-CEO of GFG. And I'm joined today by my co-CEO, Patrick Schmidt; and our CFO, Matthew Price.



Before we get into the presentation, I'd like to thank our entire Global team for their agility and determination as we worked quickly to adapt our business throughout the pandemic. As a result, we have been able to capture the strong customer demand we have seen since the end of April, delivering a very strong quarter despite the slow start. However the pandemic evolves and whatever measures individual countries adopt, the safety of our team and customers will always remain our priority.