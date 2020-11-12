Q3 2020 Global Fashion Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Global Fashion Group Q3 results update. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded. Today, I am pleased to present co-Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Schmidt. Please begin your meeting.



Patrick Schmidt - Global Fashion Group S.A. - Co-CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Georgia. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Global Fashion Group's results for Q3 2020. I am Patrick Schmidt, and I'm joined today by my co-CEO, Christoph Barchewitz; and our CFO, Matthew Price.



I will talk about our strategy and KPIs. Matthew will then take you through the financial results of the quarter and our guidance for the full year. After that, we'll open it up for Q&A.



Let's get started on Slide 2. I think we can sum up this call by saying that we have never felt more confident in GFG than today. This confidence is not so much driven by great performance in Q3, but more because of secular trends we continue to see in our markets and in our performance.



Let me just