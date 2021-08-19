Q2 2021 Global Fashion Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Fashion Group Q2 results presentation.



Patrick Schmidt - Global Fashion Group S.A. - Co-CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Global Fashion Group's Q2 Results presentation. I am Patrick Schmidt, and I'm joined today by my Co-CEO, Christoph Barchewitz; and our CFO, Matthew Price. I will provide an update on our strategy. Matthew will take you through the financial results for the quarter and the outlook for the remainder of the year. After that, we'll open it up for Q&A.



Our teams have delivered another great set of results, growing the business strongly and improving profitability. To start, I want to highlight that COVID-19 continues to have a significant impact across all of our markets. Vaccination rates remain low to very low across all our markets.



The bar chart illustrates the percentage of the population fully vaccinated at the end of June. Whilst these rates have increased, there is still