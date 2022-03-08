Global Fashion Group SA Strategy Update Presentation Transcript

Mar 08, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

* Aline Mori

Global Fashion Group S.A. - CMO

* Christoph Barchewitz

Global Fashion Group S.A. - Co-CEO & Member of Management Board

* Erica A. Berchtold

Global Fashion Group S.A. - CEO of The Iconic

* Jaana Quaintance-James

Global Fashion Group S.A. - Chief Sustainability Officer

* Joshua Nunan

* Matthew Price

Global Fashion Group S.A. - CFO & Member of Management Board

* Patrick Schmidt

Global Fashion Group S.A. - Co-CEO & Member of Management Board

* Rostin Javadi

Global Fashion Group S.A. - Chief Operations Officer of Zalora



Patrick Schmidt - Global Fashion Group S.A. - Co-CEO & Member of Management Board



Hello, and welcome to our 2022 strategy update. I'm Patrick Schmidt, Co-CEO of Global Fashion Group, and I'm joined by my Co-CEO, Christoph Barchewitz; and our CFO, Matthew Price.



So