Q1 2022 Global Fashion Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Christoph Barchewitz - Global Fashion Group S.A. - Co-CEO & Member of Management Board



Good morning, everyone. I am Christoph Barchewitz, and I'm joined today by my co-CEO, Patrick Schmidt; and our CFO, Matthew Price. Firstly, I would like to talk about the worsening conflict and tragedy in Ukraine. GFG is deeply sad by the war, and we stand alongside all those whose lives have been affected. Our focus continues to be on our Ukrainian colleagues. We are in regular communication with and we continue to support as best we can. We are maintaining salaries and offering additional financial and employment support. This also includes an increased pledge of EUR 5 million for both our team in the country and the broader humanitarian response.



While business as usual in our CIS region is not an option given the ongoing humanitarian prices, and the significant uncertainties and operational challenges there, we have pared back our operations across the region. Matthew and I will take us through the results, and then I will provide you with more details on our CIS business and operations at the end of