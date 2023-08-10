Q2 2023 Global Fashion Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Christoph Barchewitz - Global Fashion Group S.A. - CEO & Member of Management Board



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Global Fashion Group's Q2 2023 Results. I'm Christoph Barchewitz, CEO of GFG. I am joined today by our incoming CFO, Helen Hickman. I will first cover our results and business updates by region. Helen will then take us through the group results and guidance for the year before we go into Q&A.



As Matthew completes his handover to Helen, I want to thank him for his contributions to the business and wish him all the best for the future. I'm also very pleased to welcome Helen as our new CFO. She's been with us for over 7 years, acting as Matthew's SVP for the last 4. She is an experienced professional and has been instrumental in building the GFG finance function.



Now let's move into our results. Starting with our key figures for the group. Our top line faced headwinds in Q2, similar to our global peers. However, Western developed markets are more advanced in their economic recovery and are seeing early signs of improving sentiment going into H2. Our markets are