Q1 2019 GFT Technologies SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Sherry, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining today's Conference Call First Quarter 2019 Results of GFT Technologies SE.



(Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Dr. Jochen Ruetz, CFO of GFT. Please go ahead.



Jochen Ruetz - GFT Technologies SE - CFO, MD, Member of Executive Board & Member of the Administrative Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Yes. Welcome to our Q1 call. As always, Thursday is a busy day. I know you guys have numbers all over the place, so let's get started fast.



You have the presentation. It is downloadable from our website. Let me have one statement on the first slide, which is, as you may have seen, we've adapted our Q1 reporting. And as many other companies, we now only produce a quarterly statement, no longer this more bigger report. We will do the same in Q3. And we have adapted the presentation accordingly. You'll find the backup of the financials. However, most of the slides should look familiar to