Nine Months 2019 GFT Technologies SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Jochen Ruetz - GFT Technologies SE - CFO, MD, Member of Executive Board & Member of the Administrative Board



Ladies and gentlemen welcome to our Q3 call from Stuttgart. I hope you're all doing fine. We have a lot of calls today, I learned, a lot of companies reporting. So let's jump into the presentation, which is available online, while you're looking, or it is available on our website, or hopefully, it has been sent to you. So you should have it in front of you.



Let's directly jump to Slide #2 and look at the highlights for the first 9 months. And let's start bullet point by bullet point what has happened in the first 9 months of this year.



Client and sector diversification has continued. Client, meaning our top-2 clients versus all other clients, and sector, meaning our banking, insurance and other industry sector, but we will see those numbers coming up later.



We had a revenue growth in our non-top 2 clients of 23%. That was quite outstanding. It was 20% after 6 months. It's now 23%. Overall, revenue was up 2% to nearly EUR 316 million. We had an increase in the