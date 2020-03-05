Preliminary Q4 2019 GFT Technologies SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Marika Lulay - GFT Technologies SE - CEO, MD, Chairman of Executive Board & Member of Administrative Board



Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. So welcome this morning to our call for our preliminary 9-month numbers for 2019 and also to talk about the guidance for 2020.



Let's go to Page #3 of the presentation. Our strategy execution is on track. I'm very proud to share that news with you. We have exceeded our target for '19, which we have set beginning of '19. And so the revenue and earnings figures are a little bit above expectations. I'm sure Jochen will share with you the details later. Our client and sector diversification is ongoing and very successful. To share with you, we