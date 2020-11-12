Q3 2020 GFT Technologies SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / NTS GMT

Jochen Ruetz - GFT Technologies SE - CFO, MD, Member of Executive Board & Member of the Administrative Board



Thank you very much, and good morning. Welcome to our interim statement after 9 months. Let's directly jump into the presentation. I'm looking at Slide #2 now. The slides are available as webcast. They are available on the website, so you should be able to download.



Slide #2, in a nutshell, overall, Q3 came in as expected. Well, of course, the pipeline that we saw in Q2 was burdened by COVID and has given us some weakness. We see that on the revenue side. But beyond that, it is as expected. What is unchanged, our teams are mainly working from home. I think we are back to 95%, 98% of people working from home due to the -- now again, more restrictive lockdowns, et cetera, in the different countries. What is good news, September showed the overall strength we've been waiting for. So we have signaled that the market, despite COVID, is getting back to normal.



Now let's look at the slide. The total revenue increase after 9 months is 4%, and we see increase with our clients outside of