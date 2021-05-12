Q1 2021 GFT Technologies SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Jochen Ruetz - GFT Technologies SE - CFO, MD, Member of Executive Board & Member of the Administrative Board



Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody. I'm live from Stuttgart. I know it's a busy day today. It's a bank holiday tomorrow in Germany, so everybody is reporting today on Wednesday. I think it's quite crowded. So you guys are probably very busy. So let's jump right in and do this efficiently today.



Slide #2, we had a very good start into '21, but we already gave it away, right, by giving a top message on the 26th of April by already upgrading our guidance on that day. And of course, this is now also reflected in today's presentation. So increased demand for digitization solutions was what drove our first quarter. The revenue rose