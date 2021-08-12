Q2 2021 GFT Technologies SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome, and thank you for joining today's conference call on the first half 2021 results of GFT Technology SE. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Jochen Ruetz, CFO. Please go ahead.



Jochen Ruetz - GFT Technologies SE - CFO, MD, Member of Executive Board & Member of the Administrative Board



Thank you very much, and good morning, everybody on this call. Welcome to the financial results of the first half of 2021 of the GFT Group. I hope you all have the presentation available. We're sharing it in the webcast. It's available in our Investor Relations section on our website. And I will now zip through.



I know there's a lot going on today anyway in summertime. So let's be efficient. Slide #2, which sums it all up, GFT rising fast on digitization trends. This is what we're seeing right now. We have already updated our guidance on 20 of July. You probably have seen it. So the guidance for the full year was out already for 2, 3 weeks. Now we come with the actuals of the first half. And we