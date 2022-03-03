Q4 2021 GFT Technologies SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2022 / NTS GMT

Marika Lulay - GFT Technologies SE - CEO, MD, Chairman of Executive Board & Member of Administrative Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm very pleased, obviously, to perform the call today. I'm pleased with the outstanding performance in 2021 and for our financial figures despite the ongoing challenges, which COVID provided. And I think the main message is that our results demonstrate a new level of scale and our ability to catch market trends wherever they pop up. And our global footprint actually also allows us to do flexible sourcing along our locations. But let me go on to a bit to the numbers in the highlights.



So Page #3. As you can see, every number looks just fantastic. So we have 27% growth in revenues. And let me point out, this is organic growth, all organic growth. And we grew in every sector we focus. Obviously, we had disproportional positive growth insurance and industries, but even the banking sector was growing 2 digits. We see a very, very strong demand for digital transformation, and this is not just for '21. We also see that for '22. And this allowed us to focus on