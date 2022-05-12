Q1 2022 GFT Technologies SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / NTS GMT

Jochen Ruetz - GFT Technologies SE - CFO, MD, Member of Executive Board & Member of the Administrative Board



Thank you very much, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to the Q1 interim statement of GFT Technologies SE. I know there's a lot going on today, so let's jump into the presentation immediately, and be efficient about it.



Look at Slide #2, we have seen dynamic growth in the first quarter. Revenue and earnings outlook was increased. I'll come back to that a bit later. We see very strong demand for digital transformation from all client segments. We have additional scaling from diversification. And on top, we do active price and cost management.



Employee growth is keeping pace, a bit slower, with revenue, and liquidity remains high. On the right side, performance in the first quarter, we saw revenue up 40%. EBT up and all profitability up -- levels up quite heavily, 91% on EBT. We see our 2 sectors, insurance and industry and others growing faster than the average group growth and a strong increase in employees. And the bottom left, we have updated our outlook for the full year but