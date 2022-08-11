Q2 2022 GFT Technologies SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / NTS GMT

Jochen Ruetz - GFT Technologies SE - CFO, MD, Member of Executive Board & Member of the Administrative Board



Thank you very much, and good morning, everybody. Yes, welcome to the GFT first half year '22 numbers. My name is Jochen Ruetz. I'll guide you through the presentation today. I hope the presentation is available to you. We are sharing it. It is on our website. So there should be many ways you can get it.



Looking at the presentation -- today, anyway, it's quite a busy day, as I know. So let's jump right into and go to Slide #2. What are we going to look at today? Well, the highlights of the first half year, then we're going to look at the figures and in the end at the outlook. So let's start with Slide #2. Yes, we have seen dynamic growth in the first half of 2022. And on the back of that, we have slightly increased our outlook for revenue and earnings again for the full year of 2022.



And the strong demand for digitization is ongoing, right across all our segments. And we've seen market influencers recognize GFT as a leader, and I have a slide coming up for that. We have now