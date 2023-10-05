GFT Technologies SE Capital Markets Day Transcript

Oct 05, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Andreas Herzog - GFT Technologies SE - Head of IR & CSR Compliance



Okay. So good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, or good morning to those who follow us virtually from the US. I'm Andreas Herzog, I'm the Head of IR and CSR Compliance at GFT and it's great to have you here on our Capital Markets Day 2023, welcome. It's good to see you in person here and thank you for following us on the screen.



We really appreciate the high interest in our today's deep dive into GFT. I think we put together a very interesting agenda for you brought to you by very fantastic speakers. So on GFT sides, let me please introduce our CEO, Marika Lulay; our CFO, Jochen Ruetz; our CEO Americas, Marco Santos; our Group Chief Executive, Global Markets and Region Manager APAC & UK, Christopher Ortiz; and GFT's Chief Technology Officer, Gonzalo Ruiz De Villa Suarez; hopefully, I did that right.



Moreover, we are very proud to share the stage with important clients and partners. And let me welcome Tricia Mackechnie, Managing Director and CTO at HarbourVest; Chad Ballard, Managing Director, Head of Global Banking