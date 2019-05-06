Q1 2019 Gaming Innovation Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Robin Eirik Reed - Gaming Innovation Group Inc. - Founder, CEO & Interim CTO



Morning all, and welcome to this Q1 interim report of Gaming Innovation Group. My name is Robin Reed, I'm the CEO and the Founder of the company. I'm here alongside Tore Formo, our group CFO; and Anna-Lena ÃstrÃ¶m, our Head of Investor Relations. Welcome to the audience here in Stockholm. Thank you for taking the trip here. Also, a good welcome to all the people watching the webcast and who are listening in on the audiocast.



Today, we will get a quick overview of the quarter and of the company before looking at the highlights of the quarter. We'll then proceed into a strategic and business update before having a thorough look at the outlook of the company. The presentation is expected to last about 25 minutes and followed by the Q&A.



A quick overview for those who are new to Gaming Innovation Group. We are a technology company focusing on the iGaming industry. We deliver iGaming solutions based on innovative technology. We were founded in 2012. And today, a small 7 years later, we're 700 staff with