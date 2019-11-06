Q3 2019 Gaming Innovation Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Petter Nylander - Gaming Innovation Group Inc. - Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everyone here in Stockholm, and good morning, everyone, and welcome who's listening in over the webinar. My name is Petter Nylander, I'm representing the Board as the Chairman of the Board of Gaming Innovation Group.



As you've seen this morning, we released that we yesterday have a new CEO, Mr. Richard Brown, who will present the Q3 report soon. Richard comes from a very strong career within GiG, as you say, and the industry. He's been working in the industry for 10 years and lately, at Gaming Innovation Group as its Chief Operating Officer. So Richard has impressed the Board since he was appointed acting CEO and after process and review, we, as of today, has signed and given Richard a strong mandate as the CEO for Gaming Innovation Group. We're looking forward to working with Richard and the team, driving shareholder value and executing on the things we have ahead of ourselves. So with that, I'll leave the word over to Richard, and I'll also be available for the Q&A session after presentation. Thank you.