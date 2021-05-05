Q1 2021 Gaming Innovation Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Douglas Forsling -



Hi, and welcome to Redeye. My name is Douglas Forsling. And I'm an equity analyst here at Redeye. We are today hosting a live Q&A of Gaming Innovation Group's first quarter of 2021.



(Operator Instructions) Here to present today is Richard Brown and Tore Formo, the CEO and CFO of Gaming Innovation Group. Gents, the stage is yours.



Richard Brown - Gaming Innovation Group Inc. - CEO



Thank you very much, Douglas. Good morning, everyone, and thank you very much for joining me for the Gaming Innovation Group's Q1 2021 Interim Report.



I'm very pleased to deliver a strong result for the company in Q1, where we saw the results, the efforts and hard work across the company's divisions continue to deliver, what for us remains the start of the progress towards our long-term objectives of the business.



Today's presenters, I'm joined by Group's CFO, Tore Formo, who will be available during the Q&A.



To introduce GiG to those of you watching for the first time, the company has split into 3 divisions, covering a range of