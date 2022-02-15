Q4 2021 Gaming Innovation Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Hjalmar Ahlberg - Redeye AB, Research Division - Research Analyst



Hi, and welcome to Gaming Innovation's Q4 Presentation. Today, we have CEO, Richard Brown; and CFO, Tore Formo, with us. And I'm Hjalmar Ahlberg, equity research analyst at Redeye, and I will be moderating the Q&A session. And if you have questions, please send them through the web page.



With that, I will leave over the word to Richard to present the Q4.



Richard Brown - Gaming Innovation Group Inc. - CEO



Thank you very much, Hjalmar. Good morning to you all, and welcome to Gaming Innovation Group's Q4 and Year-End Results for 2021. Pleasure to have with me today Tore Formo as well, our Group CFO, who will be available during the end of the presentation at the Q&A session.



Very briefly, for those of you, introducing you to Gaming Innovation Group, a little bit about the company. The business is listed on both the Oslo BÃ¸rs and Nasdaq Stockholm Exchanges. The business is around 470 -- approximately 470 employees spread through office locations in Malta, Denmark and Spain.