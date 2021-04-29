Apr 29, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
Presentation
Apr 29, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Anders Dahlblom
Glaston Oyj Abp - President, CEO, & Member of the Executive Manangement Group
* PÃ¤ivi Lindqvist
Glaston Oyj Abp - CFO & Member of the Executive Management Group
* Pia Posio
Glaston Oyj Abp - VP, Communications, Marketing & IR
=====================
Pia Posio - Glaston Oyj Abp - VP, Communications, Marketing & IR
Welcome to Glaston Corporation Q1 2021 results conference. My name is Pia Posio, and here at Glaston, I lead our Communications, Marketing and Investor Relations. Today, we will go through a presentation to discuss about good order intake, contributing strong cash flow and also discuss how EBITDA margin has improved.
You can share your questions already during the presentation. We have reserved time to go through them afterwards.
Today, I have with me our CEO, Anders Dahlblom; and CFO, PÃ¤ivi Lindqvist, and they will share with you the highlights, review
Q1 2021 Glaston Oyj Abp Earnings Presentation Transcript
Apr 29, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...