Q4 2021 Glaston Oyj Abp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 14, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Presentation

Feb 14, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Anders Dahlblom

Glaston Oyj Abp - CEO

* PÃ¤ivi Lindqvist

Glaston Oyj Abp - CFO



=====================

Anders Dahlblom - Glaston Oyj Abp - CEO



Very welcome everybody to Glaston Q4 and full-year presentation. Here today, as presenters, we have CFO, PÃ¤ivi Lindqvist, and myself, CEO, Anders Dahlblom. Any questions you might have, you can submit them through our chat form.



The content of today, I'll share the Q4 highlights then followed by the market review, then CFO PÃ¤ivi Lindqvist will take you through the financial development and also go through the taxonomy, how would it impact our life? And then I will close with a '22 outlook before we go to quick Q&A.



So, that's the agenda for today. And I wanted to start with this. This is a great thing. We are celebrating International Year of Glass in 2022, and this is the first time ever that the General Assembly of United Nations has designated a year for glass and