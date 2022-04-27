Q1 2022 Glaston Oyj Abp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 27, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Pia Posio

Glaston Corporation - VP, Communications, Marketing, and IR

* Anders Dahlblom

Glaston Corporation - CEO & President

* PÃ¤ivi Lindqvist

Glaston Corporation - CFO



Pia Posio - Glaston Corporation - VP, Communications, Marketing, and IR



Welcome to the Glaston Corporation Q1 2022 results audiocast. In short, the strong performance continued in order intake and profitability. My name is Pia Posio, and I'm hosting this event together with our CEO, Anders Dahlblom; and our CFO, PÃ¤ivi Lindqvist. And today, we will go through the Q1 highlights, have a look at the market review, dig deeper into financial development, and share the outlook for 2022. We have reserved time for questions in the end of the session. You can already start sending your questions in through the chance and we will have time for those later on.



With further ado -- without further ado, Anders, why don't