Apr 27, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
Presentation
Apr 27, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Pia Posio
Glaston Corporation - VP, Communications, Marketing, and IR
* Anders Dahlblom
Glaston Corporation - CEO & President
* PÃ¤ivi Lindqvist
Glaston Corporation - CFO
=====================
Pia Posio - Glaston Corporation - VP, Communications, Marketing, and IR
Welcome to the Glaston Corporation Q1 2022 results audiocast. In short, the strong performance continued in order intake and profitability. My name is Pia Posio, and I'm hosting this event together with our CEO, Anders Dahlblom; and our CFO, PÃ¤ivi Lindqvist. And today, we will go through the Q1 highlights, have a look at the market review, dig deeper into financial development, and share the outlook for 2022. We have reserved time for questions in the end of the session. You can already start sending your questions in through the chance and we will have time for those later on.
With further ado -- without further ado, Anders, why don't
Q1 2022 Glaston Oyj Abp Earnings Presentation Transcript
Apr 27, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...