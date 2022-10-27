Q3 2022 Glaston Oyj Abp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Oct 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Pia Posio

Glaston Corporation - VP, Communications, Marketing & IR

* Anders Dahlblom

Glaston Corporation - CEO & President

* PÃ¤ivi Lindqvist

Glaston Corporation - CFO



Pia Posio - Glaston Corporation - VP, Communications, Marketing & IR



Welcome to Glaston Corporation Q3 2022 financial results audiocast. My name is Pia Posio. I will be hosting this session together with the colleagues of mine. You can share questions already doing the session, and I will be taking those when we have time reserved for questions and answers towards the end of the session.



Highlight of the Q3 was the record high order intake. And you will hear more about that with the highlights that will be presented by our CEO, Anders Dahlblom. Following that, our CFO, PÃ¤ivi Lindqvist, will guide us through the financial development, and we will close the session with the outlook towards the end of this