Q4 2022 Glaston Oyj Abp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Pia Posio - Glaston Corporation - VP, Communications, Marketing and IR



Welcome to Glaston Corporation quarter-four and full-year 2022 results broadcast. My name is Pia Posio. I lead our communication, marketing, and investor relations at Glaston. And today, I have with me our CEO, Anders Dahlblom; and CFO, PÃ¤ivi Lindqvist.



And we will be hearing about strong profit and cash flow in the final quarter. And in addition to that, we will have a glimpse into highlights and key figures, strategy and sustainability development, our financial development. And finally, we conclude with the outlook for 2023.



You can share your questions throughout the session. We have reserved time for those in the end after the outlook. But without further ado, Anders, would you guide us through the highlights and key figures and then into the strategy?



Anders Dahlblom - Glaston Corporation - CEO & President



Thank you, Pia, and welcome on behalf of myself as well. So I would happily to share our Q4 highlights for 2022. And it was a very good performance in the