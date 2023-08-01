Half Year 2023 Glaston Oyj Abp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Pia Posio - Glaston Oyj Abp - VP, Communications, Marketing and IR



Welcome to Glaston Corporation's first half financials broadcast. My name is Pierre Bossier, and I'm hosting this session today with you, with our CEO, Anders Dahlblom; our CFO, PÃ¤ivi Lindqvist. And they will share more details behind the second quarter order intake and profitability holding up in the first half of 2023.



Before we start the presentation, note that you have the opportunity to ask questions and share those through the chat all the time while we are having the presentation. We have reserved time towards the end to go through them, and I will be hosting that questions-and-answers part.



But with that, I would like to welcome our CEO, Anders Dahlblom, to take over and guide us through first Q2 '23 highlights.



Anders Dahlblom - Glaston Oyj Abp - CEO & President



Thank you, Pia. Welcome on behalf of myself. I wanted to start with the first second quarter highlights and order intake and profitability we're holding up in the current environment.



The market