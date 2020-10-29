Q3 2020 Grenke AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Anke Linnartz - GRENKE AG - VP, IR



Good afternoon, and a warm welcome to everyone out there to our scheduled Q3 2020 earnings call for the third quarter 2020.



As you have seen in the invites, I've got Antje Leminsky, our CEO; and Sebastian Hirsch, our CFO with me, who will lead you through the presentations. (Conference Instructions)



Before we start, I would like to remind you that the presentations and discussions are conducted subject to the disclaimer. We will not read the disclaimer, but propose we take it as read into the records for the purpose of this conference call. Please note that this call is being webcast live and will be archived on our website, so the usual procedure.



And with that, I would like to hand over the call now to Antje Leminsky.



Antje Leminsky - GRENKE AG - Chairman & CEO



Thank you very much, Ms. Linnartz, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Sebastian Hirsch and I would have liked to welcome you personally here with us today, but unfortunately, the increasing corona numbers have unfortunately made