Aug 10, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 10, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Anke Linnartz
GRENKE AG - VP, IR
* Sebastian Hirsch
GRENKE AG - CEO and Interim CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Marius Fuhrberg
Warburg Research GmbH - Analyst
* Johannes Thormann
HSBC - Analyst
* Philip HÃ¤Ãler
Pareto Securities AS - Analyst
=====================
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. We will now start the GRENKE AG conference call.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Anke Linnartz. Please go ahead.
Anke Linnartz - GRENKE AG - VP, IR
Welcome, ladies and gentlemen. And thank you for joining our call regarding our Q2 results 2023. My name is Anke Linnartz. I'm Head of IR. And with me today is Dr. Sebastian Hirsch, our CEO.
We will start the presentation and will have time for Q&A right afterwards. Just to
Q2 2023 Grenke AG Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 10, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...