Q3 2023 Grenke AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome and thank you for joining the publication of quarterly statement for the third-quarter 2023 of GRENKE AG. I would like to turn the conference over to Anke Linnartz, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Anke Linnartz - GRENKE AG - VP IR



My name is Anke Linnartz, I'm Head of IR. And with me today is Dr. Sebastian Hirsch, our CEO. And we will start as always with the presentation and we'll have time for Q&A right afterwards, so let's get started. Dr. Hirsch, the floor is yours.



Sebastian Hirsch - GRENKE AG - CEO and Interim CFO



A warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today. Before we jump in our Q3 results, I would like to invite you to another call on a day that is special to me. On a personal note, I would like to review my first 365 days as CEO of GRENKE AG on November 21. In my update presentation, I'm going to share my view of