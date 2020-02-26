Feb 26, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the conference call and webcast for investors and analysts dedicated to Nornickel financial results for full year 2019. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Vladimir Zhukov, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Vladimir Zhukov - Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel - VP of IR Department
Hello, everyone, and welcome to our company, Norilsk Nickel 2019 IFRS Financial Results Conference Call. Let me introduce the speakers for today. This will be Sergey Malyshev, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Sergey Dyachenko, First Vice President, Chief Operating Officer; Sergey Dubovitsky, Vice President, Head of Strategy and Strategic Projects; Anton Berlin, Head of Strategic Marketing.
It's now my pleasure to pass the microphone to Sergey Malyshev, Chief Financial Officer.
Sergey G. Malyshev - Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel -
Full Year 2019 GMK Noril'skiy Nikel' PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript
Feb 26, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...