Vladimir Zhukov - Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel - VP of IR Department



Hello, everyone, and welcome to our company, Norilsk Nickel 2019 IFRS Financial Results Conference Call. Let me introduce the speakers for today. This will be Sergey Malyshev, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Sergey Dyachenko, First Vice President, Chief Operating Officer; Sergey Dubovitsky, Vice President, Head of Strategy and Strategic Projects; Anton Berlin, Head of Strategic Marketing.



It's now my pleasure to pass the microphone to Sergey Malyshev, Chief Financial Officer.



Sergey G. Malyshev - Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel -