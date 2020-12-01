GMK Noril'skiy Nikel' PAO Capital Markets Day 2020 Transcript

Dec 01, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Vladimir Olegovich Potanin - Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel - President & Chairman of the Management Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. The year 2020 has been a difficult year for the global economy as well as for Nornickel, but we have learned our lessons. And we are still maintaining a top place in today's industry and are going to keep it focusing at the same time on the growth, environmental and industrial safety programs. The total investment program through 2030 is estimated at more than $27 billion. A significant part of this amount will be used to improve safety, reliability of operations and environmental footprint.



Nornickel is investing more than $5.5 billion in its environmental program of which $3.6 billion will go into the Sulphur Program. Over $1.3 billion will be additionally invested to increase the reliability of the company's infrastructure.



Together with these investments, our program for energy infrastructure renewal for 2021 -- 2025, is now exceeding $4 billion. Based on these new programs, 60% of the company