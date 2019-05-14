Q1 2019 Grammer AG Interim Management Statement Call Transcript

May 14, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Grammer AG conference call regarding the Q1 figures. (Operator Instructions)



Let me now turn the floor over to Mr. Ralf Hoppe.



Ralf Hoppe - Grammer AG - Head of Strategic Product Planning



Hello, everybody. Hello from Amberg. This is our presentation of the Q1 results 2019. The presentation will be done by our CEO, Manfred Pretscher. And as the host explained, afterwards, you have the opportunity to ask questions.



Mr. Pretscher, please.



Manfred Pretscher -



Hello. Good afternoon as well from my side. So what I would like to present to you is, first, a short summary of the first 3 months 2019. So Grammer started into the New Year on a positive note despite the still challenging conditions facing the automotive industry. In the first quarter of 2019, the group improved its revenue as well as its operating earnings. Overall, Grammer performed as expected and planned in Q1 2019. The group revenues were markedly higher due to the TMD acquisition and the