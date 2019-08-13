Half Year 2019 Grammer AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Boris Mutius - Grammer AG - Director of IR



Yes. Welcome here from Amberg for the Grammer AG Q2 results call. With me today are Mr. Thorsten Seehars, CEO of Grammer AG; and Mrs. Jurate Keblyte, CFO of Grammer AG; and of course, Mr. Manfred Pretscher.



So please, Mr. Seehars, start with the presentation.



Thorsten Seehars - Grammer AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Well, good day, everyone, ladies and gentlemen, to our first half year earnings call. So this is the first time that Jurate as new CFO and myself are presenting the results of the company. As you know, we have recently taken up our positions, and she also looking forward to meeting you sometime in the future on a personal level. I'm also happy that Manfred Pretscher is here today with us in this conference call. As you know, he is a Board