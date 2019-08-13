Aug 13, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Grammer AG conference call regarding Q2 figures. (Operator Instructions) Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Mr. Boris Mutius.
Boris Mutius - Grammer AG - Director of IR
Yes. Welcome here from Amberg for the Grammer AG Q2 results call. With me today are Mr. Thorsten Seehars, CEO of Grammer AG; and Mrs. Jurate Keblyte, CFO of Grammer AG; and of course, Mr. Manfred Pretscher.
Â
So please, Mr. Seehars, start with the presentation.
Thorsten Seehars - Grammer AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board
Well, good day, everyone, ladies and gentlemen, to our first half year earnings call. So this is the first time that Jurate as new CFO and myself are presenting the results of the company. As you know, we have recently taken up our positions, and she also looking forward to meeting you sometime in the future on a personal level. I'm also happy that Manfred Pretscher is here today with us in this conference call. As you know, he is a Board
Half Year 2019 Grammer AG Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 13, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...