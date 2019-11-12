Nov 12, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Grammer AG conference call regarding Q3 figures. (Operator Instructions) Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Mr. Boris Mutius.
Boris Mutius - Grammer AG - Director of IR
Hello, everybody, and welcome from Amberg. Our CEO and CFO will today present the Q3 numbers of Grammer. And after that, as usual, we will have the Q&As, please.
So I would like to turn over to Mr. Seehars, please.
Thorsten Seehars - Grammer AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board
All right. Thank you, Boris. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Q3 call, obviously including giving you an update on the first 9 months of the year 2019. In our second call this year, as you'll recall, Jurate and I joined the company in August and took the last 3 months really to understand the business, get to know our people and the locations in all regions of the world as well as meeting customers amongst others, also attending this week's important Agritechnica show,
Nine Months 2019 Grammer AG Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 12, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...