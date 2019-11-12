Nine Months 2019 Grammer AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Boris Mutius - Grammer AG - Director of IR



Hello, everybody, and welcome from Amberg. Our CEO and CFO will today present the Q3 numbers of Grammer. And after that, as usual, we will have the Q&As, please.



So I would like to turn over to Mr. Seehars, please.



Thorsten Seehars - Grammer AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



All right. Thank you, Boris. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Q3 call, obviously including giving you an update on the first 9 months of the year 2019. In our second call this year, as you'll recall, Jurate and I joined the company in August and took the last 3 months really to understand the business, get to know our people and the locations in all regions of the world as well as meeting customers amongst others, also attending this week's important Agritechnica show,