Q1 2020 Golden Ocean Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to today's Quarter 1 2020 Golden Ocean Group Ltd. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



And I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Ulrik Andersen. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen - Golden Ocean Group Limited - CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Golden Ocean's Q1 release presentation. My name is Ulrik Andersen, and I'm the CEO of Golden Ocean. I'm here today together with CFO, Per Heiberg; and CCO, Thomas Semino, to talk you through the company's Q1 results.



You cannot say Q1 without saying COVID. Shipping is certainly no stranger to rapid changes, but few would disagree that the COVID pandemic changed the world and shipping rapidly and perhaps, forever. In the past months, we have been witness to an unprecedented crisis, which has hit us with tremendous force. It's against this background