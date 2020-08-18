Q2 2020 Golden Ocean Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen - Golden Ocean Group Limited - CEO



Thank you, operator. Let me start by saying, it's wonderful to see the interest in Golden Ocean's Q2 release. Thank you for that. My name is Ulrik Andersen, I'm the CEO. And today, I have with me Per Heiberg, our CFO; and Thomas Semino, our Chief Commercial Officer.



We will keep the presentation short and focused. In a moment, I will talk you through the highlights for the quarter, hereafter, Per will provide details on our financial results. I will round off the market update -- or the presentation with a market update before talking briefly about our corporate strategy and cash generation potential. After the presentation, we look forward to