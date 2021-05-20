Q1 2021 Golden Ocean Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to today's Q1 2021 Golden Ocean Group Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today. And I would now like to hand the conference over to Ulrik Andersen, CEO. Please go ahead.



Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen - Golden Ocean Group Limited - CEO



Good afternoon, and a warm welcome to Golden Ocean's Q1 release presentation. My name is Ulrik Andersen, I'm the CEO of Golden Ocean. And I'm delighted to present our results today, together with Peder Simonsen, the company's CFO.



In a moment, I will talk you through the highlights of the quarter. Thereafter, Peder will provide details on our financial results, and we will round the session off with the market outlook and by discussing the company's cash flow generation potential. After the presentation, as always, we look forward to answering any questions that you may have.



Q1 was eventful and had several highlights. First and foremost, we are satisfied with delivering the best quarter in the history of