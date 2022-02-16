Q4 2021 Golden Ocean Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to this Q4 release. My name is Ulrik Andersen. And next to me, I have Peder Simonsen, our CFO. Today, we are here to present to you our Q4 numbers and give you an understanding of what has happened and where we're going. What we will show you during the next 15 or 20 minutes is that we have capitalized on the strong Q4 while securing attractively price cover for the first half of this year, that we continue to pay out a significant portion of our net profit in dividend, and that the supply and demand fundamentals remain in place for a sustained period of profitable markets.



On that note, let's take a look at the main highlights for the quarter. We recorded an EBITDA just above $240