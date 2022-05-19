Q1 2022 Golden Ocean Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen - Golden Ocean Group Limited - CEO of Golden Ocean Management AS



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Golden Ocean's First Quarter Release Call. My name is Ulrik Andersen, and I'm the CEO; and next to me, I have Peder Simonsen, our CFO.



Today is about looking back and ahead. We will give you insight and information on the key numbers from the first quarter, but also talk about how the outlook for dry bulk looks. Today's overall message is that we deliver another strong and solid financial performance, courtesy of a firm Panamax market and a high degree of contract coverage secured at attractive levels last year.



In the next 15 to 20 minutes, we will show that we have refinanced debt