Q2 2023 Golden Ocean Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Lars-Christian Svensen - Golden Ocean Group Limited - Interim CEO & Chief Commercial Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS



Hello and good afternoon from Oslo. My name is Lars-Christian Svensen, and I'm the interim CEO of Golden Ocean. Today, CFO, Peder Simonsen and I will guide you through our Q2 numbers and share our views on the market going forward. We start with the highlights for Q2. Our adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter came in at $80.4 million compared to $54.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. The net profit amounted to $34.9 million and earnings per share of $0.17. This compared to a net loss of $8.8 million and loss per share of $0.04 in the first quarter.



Our TCE rates for Capesize and